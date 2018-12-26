Christmas morning fire forces evacuation of Topeka home; no one hurt

Fire investigators are still looking into the cause of a Christmas morning blaze in central Topeka.

Crews were called to 1317 SE Garfield just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. When they got there, crews reported smoke and flames coming from attic windows of the home. The occupants of the structure were able to escape the home unharmed. The fire was contained to the finished attic spaces of the home. The remaining portions of the dwelling sustained significant water damage.

Working smoke detectors were found in the structure and operated properly.