Christmas night fire displaces Brown County family

A Brown County family is without a home, following a Christmas night house fire that left their home destroyed.

The Erdley family is from Morrill, and according to Brown County Sheriff John Merchant, the fire was reported around 11:25 Tuesday night.

The fire departments from Morrill, Fairview, and Hiawatha all rushed to the scene, assisted by Brown County Emergency Services.

Despite the efforts, the home is considered a total loss.

A vehicle, parked in the home’s garage, was also destroyed.

No injuries are reported.

The investigation into the cause of the blaze is continuing.

Aric Erdley, in correspondence with MSC News, credits the efforts of Hiawatha resident Tom Jackson for the family’s safe escape.

According to Erdley, he and his family were asleep when Jackson came to the home to visit. Noticing smoke in the garage, Jackson saw that the ceiling in the breezeway was on fire. He kicked in the back door of the house, and woke the family up, allowing them to get out of the home unhurt.

According to an online fundraiser set up to assist with the loss, the family includes Aric and Keturah, as well as their twin sons, Walker and Warner.

According to information posted with the fundraiser, monetary donations are being accepted online, while item donations are also being taken.

According to the fundraiser information, the most urgent need is clothing for the children. The Erdley’s are also in need of adult sized clothing, with items to be dropped off at PRTS, located at 700 Oregon Street, in Hiawatha, from 8 to 5:00 through Friday.

Brian Hagen of MSC News contributed this story. The image is from Facebook.