Christmas travel should be fine

No travel concerns through the holiday.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Clouding up, with a high at 50.
Tonight: Scattered showers this evening, with a low at 32.
Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high at 50.
Wednesday: Occasional rain, windy and a high at 52.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high at 48. South wind 6 to 13 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low at 27.
Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high at 44.
Wednesday: Rain. High at 52.