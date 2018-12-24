Christmas travel should be fine

No travel concerns through the holiday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clouding up, with a high at 50.

Tonight: Scattered showers this evening, with a low at 32.

Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high at 50.

Wednesday: Occasional rain, windy and a high at 52.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high at 48. South wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low at 27.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high at 44.

Wednesday: Rain. High at 52.