WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Christmas travel should be fine

by on December 24, 2018 at 4:47 AM (5 hours ago)

No travel concerns through the holiday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clouding up, with a high at 50.

Tonight: Scattered showers this evening, with a low at 32.

Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high at 50.

Wednesday: Occasional rain, windy and a high at 52.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high at 48. South wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low at 27.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high at 44.

Wednesday: Rain. High at 52.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.