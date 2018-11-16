WIBW News Now!

Chronic alcohol abuse blamed in the death of Topeka jail inmate

by on November 16, 2018 at 10:25 AM (3 hours ago)

Complications from chronic alcohol abuse are blamed in the death of a Topeka jail inmate.

The Topeka Capital-Journal on Thursday acquired an autopsy report related to the September 19 death of 55-year-old Ruth Spence.  The coroner, citing the chronic alcohol abuse, called the manner of death “natural.”  No alcohol was found in her blood at the time of her death.

Spence was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail on September 18th for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and other crimes.  She was found unresponsive in her cell the next day and taken to a hospital, where she died.

