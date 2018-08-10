Church van crash kills 3 Kansas teens, injures 10 others

Three teenagers from Kansas are dead and 10 other people are hurt after a church van heading for an outing crashed in southwestern Missouri.

The wreck happened around 10:40 a.m. Friday near Bolivar. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. John Lueckenhoff says those killed were a 16-year-old boy from Olathe, a 14-year-old girl from Louisburg and a 17-year-old girl from Stillwell. Their names were not released.

All 10 of the injured were taken to hospitals in Bolivar and Springfield, about 30 miles south. Three are in serious condition.

The van was from Faith Chapel Assembly of God in Overland Park, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City. Lueckenhoff says he doesn’t know specifically where the group was going.

The van ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.