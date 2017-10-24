WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


56°F
Clear
Feels Like 56°
Winds NW 14 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear58°
40°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear73°
48°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy71°
35°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy46°
31°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy47°
30°

City, county officials worried about Kansas saltwater wells

by on October 24, 2017 at 2:35 PM (4 hours ago)

Officials with the city of Lawrence and Douglas County are raising concerns about a proposal to allow wastewater injection wells in the area.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Midstates Energy Operating LLC filed permit applications with the state for two wells that would be injected with a
saltwater byproduct from oil or gas extraction processes.

The wells would be about 5 miles southeast of Lawrence in rural Douglas County.

The applications note a maximum injection of 100 barrels per day for each well, totaling 8,400 gallons of wastewater per day.

City and county officials sent a letter to the Kansas Corporation Commission last week requesting the delay of the permit review process until they’re provided data showing the injections won’t endanger underground water resources or increase the risk of earthquakes.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.