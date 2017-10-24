City, county officials worried about Kansas saltwater wells

Officials with the city of Lawrence and Douglas County are raising concerns about a proposal to allow wastewater injection wells in the area.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Midstates Energy Operating LLC filed permit applications with the state for two wells that would be injected with a

saltwater byproduct from oil or gas extraction processes.

The wells would be about 5 miles southeast of Lawrence in rural Douglas County.

The applications note a maximum injection of 100 barrels per day for each well, totaling 8,400 gallons of wastewater per day.

City and county officials sent a letter to the Kansas Corporation Commission last week requesting the delay of the permit review process until they’re provided data showing the injections won’t endanger underground water resources or increase the risk of earthquakes.