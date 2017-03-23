City crews to shutoff water in parts of Topeka’s Oakland community Thursday

The City of Topeka says water-related work taking place this morning near NE Grattan and Seward and NE Emmett and Seward in the Oakland community will leave residents without water today.

Water service in the area was shutoff at 8 a.m. and will be restored when the work is complete.

There will be a similar shutoff near NE Freeman and Seward and NE Seward itself starting at 1 p.m.

A post on the City’s Facebook page did not indicate how long it will take crews to finish the work.

The City says affected residents were notified via door hanger on Tuesday.