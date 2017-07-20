A major water main break has left nearly all of the city of Emporia without water Thursday morning.

Street crews are currently working to fix the problem, according to the Emporia Police Department.

Officials say the emergency communications center is being flooded with calls about no water. Residents are asked to not call the police department or 911 with complaints or questions about the water outage.

The city says they will use local and social media to keep people updated on situation.

No estimated restoration time was given.

Emporia is included in an excessive heat warning that covers most of northeast Kansas through Saturday. Temperatures could reach 100 degrees or higher today with a heat index of 110 degrees.