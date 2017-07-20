WIBW News Now!

WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Excessive Heat Warning until 8:00pm on July 22, 2017

City of Emporia without water Thursday morning

by on July 20, 2017 at 4:53 AM (4 hours ago)

A major water main break has left nearly all of the city of Emporia without water Thursday morning.

Street crews are currently working to fix the problem, according to the Emporia Police Department.

Officials say the emergency communications center is being flooded with calls about no water. Residents are asked to not call the police department or 911 with complaints or questions about the water outage.

The city says they will use local and social media to keep people updated on situation. 

No estimated restoration time was given. 

Emporia is included in an excessive heat warning that covers most of northeast Kansas through Saturday. Temperatures could reach 100 degrees or higher today with a heat index of 110 degrees. 

 

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle