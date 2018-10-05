City Health Dashboard shows variances in life expectancy across neighborhoods

The City Health Dashboard is an online tool which allows users to see where cities across the country stand on key measures of health.

“We’re hoping to provide this information to individuals and communities to see really, the disparities and differences in life expectancies and also other health factors that are happening neighborhood to neighborhood, areas that are really closely located to one another,” said Oktawia Wojcik, Program Officer with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. “We’re hoping to spark conversation as well as action.”

There are six Kansas cities with data available on the dashboard. They are Kansas City, Lawrence, Olathe, Overland Park, Topeka and Wichita.

“There are some really striking differences between neighborhoods,” said Shoshanna Levine, Program Director with the City Health Dashboard at the NYU School of Medicine. “For example, in Topeka, we can see a life expectancy gap of 13 years between people living east of Stormont Vail Hospital and those living southeast of Lake Shawnee.”

There are also big differences in housing cost and child poverty between those areas.

“The data comes from big national data sets,” said Levine. “Things like the census, data from the CDC, the EPA and other sources like that. We’ve taken the data from these centralized locations so that we’re able to compare it across cities. We’re also not asking cities to do any analysis on their own. We’re doing all the analysis in our team at NYU.”

You can look at data for each of the Kansas cities and cities across the country at www.cityhealthdashboard.com/.