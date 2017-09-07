City of Lebo holds “Christmas for Christian” on September 10th for 3-year-old boy diagnosed with cancer

The city of Lebo is coming together to help Christian Risner, a 3-year-old boy who was diagnosed with Rhabdoid kidney cancer in April of 2016.

Kelly Freund of Lebo had an idea one night to throw an early Christmas celebration for Christian, who was placed in hospice care on August 20th. Kelly, who spearheaded the “Christmas for Christian” event, didn’t even have a close relationship with the Risner family when she thought of the idea.

“I don’t know them that well and there’s not much of a connection,” said Freund. “It’s something I thought needed to be done and I’m doing it.”

The event will be held on Sunday, September 10th at the Lebo Baptist Church. The Risner family will be having a private celebration from 5 – 6 p.m. At 6, there will be a community Christmas dinner with Christmas hams, side dishes and desserts. Afterward, there will be a horse and carriage ride around the town that will be driven by Santa and Mrs. Claus. Members of the Lebo community are hanging up Christmas lights on their houses to give Christian the full Christmas experience. Freund was touched by the way the community gathered together for Christian.

“We’re coming together as one and really uniting as a family,” said Freund.

There will also be a silent auction during the dinner. Freund says the money accumulated during the auction will go toward hospital bills, Christmas presents, and household bills for the Risner family so they will be able to take some time off of work.

“We’re doing this to raise money so that Sarah and Josh (Christian’s parents) can stay home and spend this time with their son Christian,” said Freund. “They deserve to be home during this time.”

For those who want to provide some help for Sarah and Josh’s hospital and household bills, checks can be made out to “Christian’s Crew” and sent to the Farmers State Bank of Aliceville in Lebo, KS 66856. P.O. Box 66.

“This is a chance to give an amazing young man and a family a beautiful Christmas and a beautiful gift,” said Freund. “It’s also to enjoy what time there is left and to make some really good memories.”