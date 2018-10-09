City of Manhattan warning of flooding potential

Some of the same areas that received catastrophic flooding in September in Manhattan are under threat again.

According to a release from the City of Manhattan, the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Riley County Monday night. Wildcat Creek is expected to rise above flood stage, reaching 21’ by 8:30 tomorrow morning. The Labor Day flood crest was 28’. Additional heavy rain is possible tonight and residents are encouraged to prepare for flooding in low lying areas.

No evacuations have been issued at this time but residents living near Wildcat Creek are being advised to move vehicles to higher ground. Officers from Riley County Police Department are going door to door to notify residents in Manhattan of the risk to vehicles.

No roads have been closed at this time. Emergency managers are monitoring water levels and are prepared to make closures if necessary. Do not drive through flooded roadways. The average automobile can be swept off the road in 12 inches of moving water, and roads covered by water are prone to collapse.