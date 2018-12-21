City of Seneca customers should watch bank accounts

An attempt, through hacking, “to obtain substantial money from the city bank accounts” is reported in Seneca and confirmed through a press release from Seneca Police Chief Jordan Weaver.

According to the release, issued Thursday afternoon, the city was notified about the breach Thursday morning. Investigators believe the attempt was made Wednesday afternoon.

Weaver says the suspects were unsuccessful despite their attempt to make multiple transactions. However, the release notes that it’s possible that the personal information of those who have provided banking information to the City of Seneca may have been compromised.

Weaver says local law enforcement is “working with the FBI “and are investigating the extent of the breach of personal data.”

Affected parties will be notified as soon as the investigation reveals additional information.

In the meantime, Weaver advises that all customers and vendors of the City of Seneca should remain aware of irregular transactions on financial accounts, and those who notice such activity should contact bank providers and local law enforcement.

