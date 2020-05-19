City of Topeka Making Staffing Changes due to Budget Shortfall
The City of Topeka is making staffing changes due to budget shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Personnel have been notified of their position elimination and currently remain employed by the city. These staff members are currently working to transition their duties to other departments and staff.
The specific positions eliminated include the Deputy City Manager, Director of Neighborhood Relations and Emergency Manager. The City of Topeka will continue to work closely with Shawnee County Emergency Management for city emergency response. The Neighborhood Relations Department will be absorbed into another department, which will be decided at a later date.
These individuals are not being dismissed due to any conduct or performance issues. However, the effect the pandemic is anticipated to have on the city budget is likely to be severe. This requires that steps be taken to responsibly navigate through this unprecedented event, including the elimination of positions.
“Eliminating these positions was a difficult decision. I want to thank Doug, Sasha, and Jim for the hard work and years of service that they gave to the City of Topeka,” said City Manager Brent Trout. “Their contributions helped to make the city a better community to live and work in.”
The elimination of these three positions, including salaries and benefits, will save the city approximately $446,000 in 2021.