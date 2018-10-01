City of Topeka Municipal Court taking Food for Fines in October

The City of Topeka Municipal Court will start a Food for Fines program during the month of October. Any person with a payment due to the Municipal Court between October 1st and October 31st will receive a $25 credit towards their fine with a donation of ten cans of non-perishable canned goods. All the non-perishable food items that are collected will be donated to Project Topeka.

“I’m pleased that the Topeka Municipal Court is able to help people pay off their fines and help those in need at the same time,” said Municipal Court Judge Lori Dougherty-Bichsel. “We are excited to partner with Project Topeka who will distribute the food drive items to food pantries all over our community.”

The food donations allow for a one-time max credit of $25 for each case. The Food for Fines program only allows for credit in cases with payments being made with the court and not in collections. The program cannot be used for court costs, diversion fees, reinstatement fees, restitution or seatbelt tickets.

“Project Topeka is glad that the City of Topeka Municipal Court is working with us to help give back and help the members of our community who need it the most,” said Dan Woodward, President of Project Topeka. “Fourteen percent of people in Shawnee County struggle with food insecurity. Food drives go a long way to help out the 25,000 people struggling with hunger in our community.”

Project Topeka is a volunteer organization that distributes non-perishable food items to seven food banks in Topeka and Shawnee County. Since 1986, Project Topeka has collected over 58,000 food items and distributes nearly 200 tons of food annually.

Cans must be taken to the Municipal Court Clerk’s office to receive credit. Dented, rusted, non-labeled, or expired food items will not be accepted.

For more information, please call the Municipal Court at (785) 368-3776.