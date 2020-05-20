City of Topeka Parking Department to Return to Normal Operations
The City of Topeka’s downtown parking enforcement will return to normal operations starting on June 1st.
On-street and parking garage fees were suspended in late March to lessen the financial impact on downtown stakeholders due to fewer workers and patrons being downtown during the Governor’s Safer At Home Order.
Normal operations will include:
- On-street parking enforcement of timed zones and meters.
- Hourly garage rates will be reinstated to $1.00 per hour.
- Normal monthly garage and surface lot permit rates will be charged.
Additionally, the 15-minute parking stalls established in front of restaurants to promote curbside carryout will be maintained to support both the restaurants, as well as the customers, and will be monitored and evaluated as needed.