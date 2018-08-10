City of Topeka to enforce political sign ordinance

Between August 10th and September 21st, the City of Topeka will be enforcing its temporary sign code, which does not permit election signs in the right of way, until the general election cycle starts.

Political signs in the public right of way are only allowed forty-five days before an election cycle and up to two days after. All signs in the public right of way are subject to removal.

There are also additional restrictions during this time on private property. Only one sign per property, no bigger than 4’ tall and 6 sq. ft. in residentially-zoned areas, and no bigger than 6’ tall and 32 sq. ft. in commercially-zoned areas or on parcels larger than 1 acre in any zoning district.

The City of Topeka does not go on private property to remove any signs. If there is a complaint about a suspected sign violation on private property, the City will investigate and communicate to the owner as to any corrective action. Property owners that have not given consent to use of their private property may remove signs at any time.

If a sign is in the right-of-way starting August 10th through September 21st, residents can remove the sign in front of their property in the right-of-way or they can call the City for enforcement at 368-3012 or report the sign through the SeeClickFix app.