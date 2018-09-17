City of Topeka to offer Clean Slate Day this Friday

Clean Slate Day will take place on Friday, September 21st from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Topeka Municipal Court.

Clean Slate Day is an opportunity for a fresh start for people with Topeka Municipal Court offenses. This allows them to begin payment plans for outstanding fines and fees, setting new court dates for outstanding warrants and getting old violations expunged all without the fear of arrest.

The Topeka Community Foundation has provided a $3,500 grant to help those who income qualify to pay their outstanding fees and fines. The funds are available on a first come first serve basis.

“I am glad to have the opportunity to continue offering Clean Slate Day to Municipal Court defendants,” said Municipal Court Judge Lori Dougherty-Bichsel. “This could be their chance to obtain a driver’s license after being suspended for years. This could be their chance to have a case expunged which has kept them from pursuing an employment opportunity in our community. We have the ability to help our community members and I am grateful for all our partners that help make this day possible through donations of time, resources, and money.”

Several other services will also be provided during Clean Slate Day including free legal advice, employment opportunities, options for drivers’ licenses, housing, financial, education, city services, food resources and other social service needs.

Participants in Clean Slate Day need to bring a driver’s license or government issued photo I.D., information about Topeka Municipal Court offenses, proof of household income and a social security card.