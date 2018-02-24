WIBW News Now!

City Schools Learn Sub-State Basketball Assignments

by on February 24, 2018 at 11:16 AM

The fourteen Topeka girls and boys basketball programs were seeded in their respective sub-state brackets Saturday morning, with three city teams earning top seeds and the right to host a sub-state championship game should they advance.

The Washburn Rural girls and Topeka High boys are the top seeds in their sub-states in the 6A West. The Lady Junior Blues won a coin flip with Wichita East for the #4 seed, while Topeka High’s double-OT win over Hayden Friday night lifted them to the #3 overall seed. Topeka High and Washburn Rurals boys are in the same sub-state as the top two seeds with a chance to play for a third time this season with a state berth on the line. The Trojans won both regular season meetings.

Seaman’s boys are also a top seed, earning the #4 overall seed in 5A East.

The full brackets are below.

 

6A

Girls

Boys

5A

Girls
East

West

Boys
East

West

4A-II

Girls

Boys

