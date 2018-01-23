City seeking input on visual appeal

Topeka’s City Planning Department is looking for public feedback on what the city should look like in the coming years.

“We have a long overdue update to our codes with regard to signs and how buildings look,” said Bill Fiander with the City. “It’s really the first of its kind in Topeka. Sign codes have been around for a long time. We have one, we just have one that’s not in very good best practice form right now. Other cities have passed us by in regard to that. Building design, commercial building design, we’ve never had, other than in historic districts. This is a city-wide thing that we’re

trying to upgrade.”

One example of where commercialism has somewhat gotten in the way of aesthetic design, you need look no further than Wanamaker Road in Topeka.

“If you look at the west side of the Wanamaker corridor with the mall,” Fiander said. “Look at the mall, for instance, just how the landscape is set and the buildings are set back. The parking’s kind of screened. Then look at the east side of Wanamaker corridor, the Best Buy area, the signage that’s in that area, the tall pole signs, the overhead lines. It’s not as attractive. We want 20 years from now, we want a new generation to come along and say, wow, somebody was thinking about this back then, thank you.”

The city is encouraging the public to fill out a survey about what they’d like to see in new aesthetic policy.

“I think the best way to find this is just Google Visual Appeal Survey Topeka,” said Fiander. “It will pop up at the top there. It’s about 30 images we want you to take a look at and we want your first blush. Is this something that’s appealing? Is this something that’s not appealing? It’s a mixture of signs as well as buildings. That will help guide and shape policies for years to come here.”

You can find the survey here.