City of Topeka issues statement on officer-involved shooting

The City of Topeka issued a statement Monday night with input from the Governing Body in regard to the officer involved shooting that claimed the life of Dominique White in September. That statement is reprinted below in italics, with the exception of references to statute that were attached to the original release, but are not reprinted here.

The members of the governing body extend their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Dominique White – it is incredibly difficult to lose a family member and friend. The loss of a member of our community affects us all.

The City’s goals in connection with Mr. White’s death are simple and sincere: first, to make certain the death is thoroughly and fairly investigated; second, to determine whether the officers’ actions were consistent with the law and with city policies and procedures; and third, to consider whether City policies and procedures are appropriate.

Naturally, there has been a lot of media attention surrounding this case and the governing body understands the community’s desire to be provided with the details involving the events that occurred on September 28th. At this time, however, we believe that it is vital to the integrity of the criminal justice system to consistently follow the procedures currently in place.

By following the established procedure not to publicly release footage of the body worn camera, we might be accused of “protecting” the officers. However, we must look at this from a broader perspective. Release of such evidence outside of a trial setting – regardless of who is involved – has a tendency to encourage “trial by media,” cause prejudice and potentially taint a jury pool, which could affect the outcome in a criminal case.

To insure fairness and integrity, please note the following:

(1) The body worn camera footage will be shown to the administrator of Dominique White’s estate appointed by the court at the request of the family. Family members are represented by various attorneys who have guided them through this process.

(2) If an officer or officers are charged or indicted, their names will become public. If no charges are brought, the names may be released at the conclusion of an internal investigation. In accordance with standard operating procedure, the officers involved were immediately placed on administrative leave and, as such, have had no law enforcement contact with the public since that time.

(3) The body worn camera footage may be released once a determination is made that the camera footage is in the public interest and will not interfere with any prospective law enforcement action, criminal investigation or prosecution. Members of the governing body have not viewed any criminal investigation records, including video from the body worn camera, as the governing body plays no role in criminal investigations.

The governing body has heard the requests for further community discussion and wholeheartedly agrees that public dialogue is essential. We have reached out to the Department of Justice for assistance in facilitating those efforts. We ask for your support and patience as the process unfolds.