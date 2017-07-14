City of Topeka lists five finalists for vacant city manager position

The list of prospects being considered for the City of Topeka’s next city manager has been narrowed to five candidates.

City officials tapped Strategic Government Resources, a local government executive search firm based in Texas, to conduct a nationwide search to fill the vacant position. That search yielded 28 applicants from 17 states.

Doug Gerber, Topeka’s former deputy city manager and current interim city manager, is among the final five who made it through the initial vetting process. Gerber became interim city manager following the departure of Jim Colson in October, 2016.

According to a post on the City of Topeka website, the remaining finalists include Brent Trout, city administrator and clerk for Mason City, Iowa; Bloomington, Illinois city manager David Hales; Salina, Kansas city manager Jason Gage; and deputy city administrator for the city of Fort Smith Arkansas Jeffery Dingman.

The candidates will be in Topeka July 21 – 2 2 for interviews.