WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


88°F
Partly Cloudy
Feels Like 95°
Winds SE 5 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear88°
69°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear89°
67°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear92°
68°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear94°
72°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear95°
75°

City of Topeka lists five finalists for vacant city manager position

by on July 14, 2017 at 12:31 PM (5 hours ago)

The list of prospects being considered for the City of Topeka’s next city manager has been narrowed to five candidates.

City officials tapped Strategic Government Resources, a local government executive search firm based in Texas, to conduct a nationwide search to fill the vacant position. That search yielded 28 applicants from 17 states.

Doug Gerber, Topeka’s former deputy city manager and current interim city manager, is among the final five who made it through the initial vetting process. Gerber became interim city manager following the departure of Jim Colson in October, 2016.

According to a post on the City of Topeka website, the remaining finalists include Brent Trout, city administrator and clerk for Mason City, Iowa; Bloomington, Illinois city manager David Hales; Salina, Kansas city manager Jason Gage; and deputy city administrator for the city of Fort Smith Arkansas Jeffery Dingman.

The candidates will be in Topeka July 21 – 2 2 for interviews.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle