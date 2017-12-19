City of Topeka releases public comment information related to Police Chief search

Topeka City Manager Brent Trout is continuing his search for the next Topeka Police Chief. On December 5th, Mr. Trout announced a website and email address where citizens could send him their comments about what qualities they would like to see in the next police chief. Mr. Trout has reviewed all of these comments and has had staff compile the comments to be released to the public.

“The people of Topeka provided some very thoughtful and constructive comments about what they want to see in their next police chief,” said City Manager Brent Trout. “Reading through all the comments has helped me to understand the community’s desires for the next police chief.”

Many respondents are concerned with the police chief as an extension of the police department’s priorities as a whole. Those comments are included along with the comments on the police chief’s individual character traits.

The hiring source of the new police chief was a common topic with some people wanting to see an outside the force hire and others preferring an internal hire. The handling of specific criminal issues, including drug activity and gang activity were two of the biggest concerns from the comments. Police accountability, communication with the public and transparency were highlighted as something that citizens wanted to see more of. Open communication between the police chief and citizens was highlighted as something that citizens would like to have. Diversity of the police force was the last concern; citizens want to see a police force that looks like the population of Topeka.

More responses sent to Trout preferred an internal hire to one from outside the department, with eight responses advocating specifically for interim Chief Bill Cochran to be hired permanently.

Respondents cited drug and gang activity as their chief crime concerns. Five responses cited problems with police accountability and seven responses mention some type of public communication.

Five responses called for more diversity in the police force with three specifically calling for a non-white hire as Chief.