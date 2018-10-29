City wide water meter replacements to happen on Tuesday

Press Release from The City of Topeka

The City of Topeka Water Utility will be replacing the majority of the 57,000 water meters within the City as part of its multi-year Water Meter Replacement Program. The program will begin on Tuesday, October 30th.

The current water meters have been in service for 15-20 years and have reached the end of their useful lives. The new meters, which have an expected 20-year battery life, will ensure accurate readings. The customer experience will be enhanced by allowing the utility to more quickly detect high usage and/or possible water leaks.

How They Work: The new water meters will operate the same as the old meters other than how we obtain readings. A good portion of our current meter reading system are direct read and require a meter reader to visit your home monthly. Topeka’s exchange program will convert all water meters (Commercial and Residential) to a wireless device that transmits the meter readings on a licensed radio frequency over a Fixed Network System to collectors strategically placed throughout the City of Topeka. Readings are transmitted hourly to the surrounding collectors to monitor usage and alarm the utility if in the event of a possible water leak at the property. Once a month when the billing cycle is due, Metering Services will obtain the most current readings from the collectors and appropriately bill our customers. This technology will not only improve the efficiency and accuracy of the meter reading program, it will also improve the customer experience.

What to Expect: During this exchange, a Technician from Meter Services will visit your home to replace the water meter, free of charge. Each location takes on average about 30 minutes to complete, during which the water will be shut off for about 15 minutes. The exchange program will take place between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The City of Topeka sincerely appreciates your help in making this project a success. For questions about the City of Topeka Meter Replacement Program, please contact the Utilities Customer Service Call Center at (785) 368-3111.