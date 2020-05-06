Civil Asset Forfeiture Adds Over $3.35 Million to Kansas Law Enforcement Coffers
Some of the first findings are in from a Kansas law that took effect July 1st of last year, requiring that law enforcement agencies report to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation all seizures of property and cash.
The 2019 Civil Asset Forfeiture Report covers the period between July 1 and December 31 of last year.
Kansas law enforcement agencies seized more than $3.35 million in property during the six-month period.
The seizures included more than $2.7 million in currency and more than $590,000 in property.
The Kansas Highway Patrol seized by far the most property, taking in $1.24 million.
The Junction City Police Department was in second place with $245,401 in seizures, followed by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office with $217,210.
Six other agencies reported seizures in excess of $100,000.
The law enforcement community says civil asset forfeiture is a tool for stopping crime.
Critics say law enforcement has an incentive for taking property because the agencies can keep the proceeds.