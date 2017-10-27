WIBW News Now!

Class 3A State Football Playoff Brackets

by on October 27, 2017 at 9:41 AM (23 mins ago)

The Class 3A State Tournament bracket was released on Thursday night after the final district games. 

Their will be a new champ in class 3A as the three time defending champions Rossville Bulldawgs didn’t make it out of their district. 

Games begin on Tuesday, October 31st. 

Silver Lake will take on Mission Valley at Silver Lake. 

Nemaha Central will face off against Pleasant Ridge. 

If both the favorites win in that game it could set up a monster contest between the two unbeaten teams: Silver Lake and Nemaha Central. That game would be played at Nemaha Central. 

St. Mary’s takes on Perry Lecompton, and Osage City faces Jayhawk Linn. 

 

 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn.