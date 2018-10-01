Clean energy group pushes back against charges for those who get part of their energy from solar power

Fees that will be assessed to those who get part of their power from solar energy at their homes are discriminatory. That’s the position of the Clean Energy Business Council, referring to the fees that will be imposed as part of the approved rate case with Westar last week.

“Kansas law actually doesn’t allow for people who generate their own power to be charged more,” said Dorothy Barnett with the Clean Energy Business Council. “If you dig in to the order that the Commission presented, you really see that the Commission is trying to explain away this ruling by saying, we’re not charging a customer more because they’re generating some of their power. We’re charging them more because they have a different usage pattern.”

Barnett gave an example of how homeowners can use money for different purposes and be treated differently.

“If I’m a person, a homeowner, who decides to invest $10,000 in a solar system to help offset a little bit of my electricity prices, I’m going to be subjected to this new charge,” said Barnett. “If I’m a homeowner who takes that same $10,000 and puts new windows and new doors and insulates my attic and makes sure that my rim joists are all weatherized and I save some of my electricity, I’m not going to be charged that demand charge.”

Barnett doesn’t believe the KCC’s latest decision is in the best interest of those who want to change the way energy is delivered.

“We think Kansas needs a forward looking energy policy that really tries to figure out how we’re going to succeed economically, how we’re going to be able to provide for the environment and the health of our citizens, by really expanding renewable energy in all cases,” Barnett said. “The way we’re headed right now, we don’t see how that leads to opportunities for current solar users or people who might consider wanting to do it in the future.”

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, a demand charge of $3.00 in the winter and $9.00 in the summer will be added to the residential rates of those who get part of their energy from solar, which the commission calls distributed generation.