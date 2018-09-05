Clean Slate Day in Topeka scheduled for September 21

Another Clean Slate Day has been scheduled for the City of Topeka’s Municipal Court on Friday, September 21st. The point behind the day is not to be punitive, but helpful.

“They can reset a payment plan, they can reset a court date,” said Judge Lori Daugherty-Bichsel. “If they have an outstanding warrant, they can come in and get that recalled. For some people, they’ll be eligible for an expungement to be heard that day.”

There are several circumstances that can leave you with a municipal warrant.

“It could be somebody that got really busy one day and missed their court date,” said Daugherty-Bichsel. “When you miss a court date, it’s a failure to appear, which is a contempt citation and so they’re going to get an arrest warrant for that. It’s somebody who received a citation, didn’t realize they had a 14-day grace to come in and get that court date set, so because they didn’t set it, it’s now a warrant.”

Clean Slate Day will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day at 214 SE 8th in Topeka. Cases will be first come, first served.