Clear, cool start to the week

Cold Canadian high pressure has moved into the central part of the country. That will keep temperatures below average today.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 33.
Tonight: Clear and not quite as cold, with a low at 20.
Tomorrow: Breezy and cool, with a high at 51.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 53.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 36. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 25.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high at 56.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 34.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 53.