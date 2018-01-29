Clear, cool start to the week

Cold Canadian high pressure has moved into the central part of the country. That will keep temperatures below average today.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 33.

Tonight: Clear and not quite as cold, with a low at 20.

Tomorrow: Breezy and cool, with a high at 51.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 53.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 36. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 25.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high at 56.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 34.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 53.