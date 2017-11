A chilly start to the morning, but it will improve.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 51.

Tonight: Clear and cold with a low at 30.

Tomorrow: Another cool front moves through but we stay dry, with a high at 48.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 50.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 50. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 28.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 46.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 50.