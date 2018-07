The heat is on again through the work week.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Mostly clear this morning, then hot this afternoon, with a high at 95.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 72.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high at 98.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high at 98.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high at 97. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 71.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high at 97.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high at 99.