Clearing and nice Friday

The residual clouds from the overnight storms will move out this morning.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Clearing, with a high at 82.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 62.
Tomorrow: An isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon, with a high at 82.
Sunday: Occasional rain and storms, with a high at 78.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 84. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low at 64.
Tomorrow: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 82.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 83.