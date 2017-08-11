WIBW News Now!

Clearing and nice Friday

by on August 11, 2017 at 6:50 AM (38 mins ago)

The residual clouds from the overnight storms will move out this morning.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clearing, with a high at 82.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 62.

Tomorrow: An isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon, with a high at 82.

Sunday: Occasional rain and storms, with a high at 78.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 84. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low at 64.

Tomorrow: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 82.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 83.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.