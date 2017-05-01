Clearing today, rain late Tuesday into Wednesday

Skies will clear as a strong wind blows the clouds away for the rest of today, but they return with rain Tuesday night.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing at mid-day and very windy, with a high at 60.

Tonight: Clear and cool, with a low at 45.

Tomorrow: Becoming cloudy, with a high at 70.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 65. Breezy, with a northwest wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: A chance of sprinkles before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low at 43.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high at 68.