WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


49°F
Overcast
Feels Like 49°
Winds West 14 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy64°
47°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear68°
49°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of Rain61°
43°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear69°
46°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear71°
46°

Clearing today, rain late Tuesday into Wednesday

by on May 1, 2017 at 9:54 AM (4 hours ago)

Skies will clear as a strong wind blows the clouds away for the rest of today, but they return with rain Tuesday night.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing at mid-day and very windy, with a high at 60.

Tonight: Clear and cool, with a low at 45.   

Tomorrow: Becoming cloudy, with a high at 70.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 65. Breezy, with a northwest wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: A chance of sprinkles before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low at 43.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high at 68.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.