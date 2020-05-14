“Click It. Or Ticket.” campaign begins on May 18th
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is joining over 140 other law enforcement agencies in aggressively enforcing Kansas occupant restraint and texting laws as part of the “Click it. Or ticket.” campaign. Beginning on Wednesday, May 18th, and continuing through Tuesday, May 31st, travelers can expect increased police presence on the roadways of Shawnee County as the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office joins other law enforcement agencies in aggressively enforcing Kansas occupant restraint and other traffic laws as part of the 2020 Kansas Click It or Ticket campaign.
This activity is supported by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT). Enforcement will occur around the clock. Seatbelt use diminishes after nightfall, meaning the likelihood of unbelted crash injuries and deaths rise during those hours.
For answers to child safety restraint questions and the location of the nearest safety seat fitting station, or safety seat technician, contact the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office at 1-800-416-2522, or visit https://www.ktsro.org/resources. For additional resources on Kansas traffic laws, child passenger safety recommendations, and summer driving tips, please visit the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office website at ktsro.org.