Climate + Energy Voters Take Action Project to begin; first meeting in Topeka next month

The Climate + Energy Project is launching a voter engagement project to improve awareness among Kansans about the links between health, climate resilience and energy.

“We’re really excited to be one of the Kansas Health Foundation’s Integrated Voter Engagement grantees,” said Executive Director Dorothy Barnett. “This is a group of 10 organizations across the state of Kansas and Missouri are all what we’re calling IVE grantees.”

The three-year grant will allow the Project to train and educate advocacy groups and community leaders through a partnership with Wellstone Action and Climate Advocacy Lab.

“We’re really excited to be talking about climate and about energy at all levels from, what we like to say, the PTA to the Presidency,” said Barnett. “Helping people understand how they can be involved in clean energy and climate resiliency conversations around the state of Kansas.”

The first initiative is about a month away.

“Wellstone Action is going to come in and help non-profit organizations understand how to use advocacy effectively, what we can do as non-profits and how we can do it, for a series of trainings throughout 2018,” said Barnett. “The first one for non-profit organizations and their volunteers is February 26 and 27 in Topeka.”

For more information about registration, email Rachel Mysilvy or call her at (785) 764-2055.