Close Races? Not For The Federal Office Races in Kansas
All the races for Federal offices in Kansas are now complete, and despite predictions of a couple of the races coming down to the wire, there was only one race that was as close as ten percentage points.
In the most expensive political contest in Kansas history, Roger Marshall defeated Barbara Bollier for the seat opened up by Pat Roberts’ retirement.
Marshall took the contest by about 13 percentage points.
The Big First District congressional seat, vacated by Marshall for his Senate run, was won by over 40 percentage points by Tracey Mann over Kali Barnett.
The Second District went to Jake LaTurner, who defeated Michelle De La Isla by about 16 percentage points.
The Kansas City-area Third District saw its incumbent, Sharice Davids, beat back challenger Amanda Adkins by about nine percentage points.
In the Fourth District, incumbent Ron Estes easily defended his seat, winning by 30 percentage points over Laura Lombard.
Finally, the Kansas portion of the Presidential contest went to Donald Trump, besting Joe Biden by about 16 points.