Be sure you know where the hat and gloves are for the next couple of days.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy and cold, with a high at 30.

Tonight: Cloud cover remains in place, with a low at 20.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a high at 33.

Wednesday: Not as cold, with a high at 45.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 29. North northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 20.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high at 36.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 46.