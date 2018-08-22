WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


62°F
Clear
Feels Like 62°
Winds North 0 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy80°
63°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Rain80°
72°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear94°
69°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear95°
76°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy95°
76°

Cloudy and relatively cool conditions continue Wednesday

by on August 22, 2018 at 5:51 AM (2 hours ago)

We get a couple more cooler days before the 90s come back.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Becoming cloudy this morning, with a high at 78.

Tonight: Cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms moving in toward morning and a low at 64.

Thursday: Showers and a few storms and breezy, with a high at 79.

Friday: Sunny, windy and warmer, with a high at 92.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Cloudy, with a high at 75. East northeast wind around 6 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low at 64.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 87.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 93.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.