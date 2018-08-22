Cloudy and relatively cool conditions continue Wednesday

We get a couple more cooler days before the 90s come back.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Becoming cloudy this morning, with a high at 78.

Tonight: Cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms moving in toward morning and a low at 64.

Thursday: Showers and a few storms and breezy, with a high at 79.

Friday: Sunny, windy and warmer, with a high at 92.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Cloudy, with a high at 75. East northeast wind around 6 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low at 64.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 87.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 93.