Cloudy and still relatively cool Tuesday

Low clouds will gradually move out of eastern Kansas this morning. Our next best chance of rain is Wednesday night into Thursday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy with a high at 81.

Tonight: A few clouds and cooler, with a low at 59.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, with a high at 80.

Thursday: Morning showers and breezy, with a high at 81.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North wind around 8 mph.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tomorrow: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high at 76.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 84.