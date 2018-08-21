WIBW News Now!

Cloudy and still relatively cool Tuesday

by on August 21, 2018 at 5:49 AM (3 hours ago)

Low clouds will gradually move out of eastern Kansas this morning. Our next best chance of rain is Wednesday night into Thursday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy with a high at 81.

Tonight: A few clouds and cooler, with a low at 59.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, with a high at 80.

Thursday: Morning showers and breezy, with a high at 81.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North wind around 8 mph.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tomorrow: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high at 76.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 84.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.