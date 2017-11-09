Cloudy and cool Thursday

Cool weather continues through the rest of the work week and into the weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: A few clouds and cool this morning, with a high at 49.

Tonight: Clear and cold, with a low at 24.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and cooler, with a high at 45.

Saturday: Drizzle during the afternoon with a high at 48.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 47. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 26.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high at 50.

Saturday: Cloudy, with a high at 55.