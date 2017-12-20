Cloudy, cool Wednesday

Cloudy and cool weather today, with a big change coming tomorrow.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Cloudy, with a high at 48.
Tonight: Light mist or drizzle, with a low at 40.
Tomorrow: Drizzle early, with a high at 52. Temperatures will fall in the afternoon.
Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, with a low at 28.
Friday: Cloudy, with a high at 35.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Cloudy, with a high at 50. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight: Patchy drizzle after midnight. Cloudy, with a low at 41.
Tomorrow: Areas of drizzle and cloudy, with a high at 44.
Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, with a low at 21.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high at 35.