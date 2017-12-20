Cloudy, cool Wednesday

Cloudy and cool weather today, with a big change coming tomorrow.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, with a high at 48.

Tonight: Light mist or drizzle, with a low at 40.

Tomorrow: Drizzle early, with a high at 52. Temperatures will fall in the afternoon.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, with a low at 28.

Friday: Cloudy, with a high at 35.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, with a high at 50. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Patchy drizzle after midnight. Cloudy, with a low at 41.

Tomorrow: Areas of drizzle and cloudy, with a high at 44.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, with a low at 21.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high at 35.