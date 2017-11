A few showers are possible in east central and southeast Kansas this morning.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, with a high at 53.

Tonight: Gradual clearing, with a low at 35.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 55.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 58.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 53. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 34.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 56.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 59.