Cloudy, cooler start to the week

Cooler weather will feel much more like fall than late summer.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy with occasional showers, windy and a high at 75.

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy and cool, with a low at 62.

Tomorrow: Clearing, with a high at 82.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 78. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 59.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 82.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.