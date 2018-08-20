WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


68°F
Scattered Clouds
Feels Like 68°
Winds West 14 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Rain75°
63°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy82°
60°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Overcast79°
60°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of Rain82°
69°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear91°
70°

Cloudy, cooler start to the week

by on August 20, 2018 at 5:01 AM (3 hours ago)

Cooler weather will feel much more like fall than late summer.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy with occasional showers, windy and a high at 75.

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy and cool, with a low at 62.

Tomorrow: Clearing, with a high at 82.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 78. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 59.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 82.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.