Cloudy Today, Can’t Rule Out A Raindrop Or Two

A disturbance moving our way from western Kansas may trigger a few isolated showers both today and tonight in northeast Kansas, but the chances are slight because right now the moisture is not getting into the lower levels of the atmosphere.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, with a high at 54.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 35.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 55.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cooler with a high at 49.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 20 percent chance of rain after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of rain before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.