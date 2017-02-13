WIBW News Now!

29°F
Clear
Feels Like 29°
Winds North 0 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Overcast51°
31°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy54°
28°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear50°
36°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear67°
41°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear69°
43°

Cloudy Today, Can’t Rule Out A Raindrop Or Two

by on February 13, 2017 at 6:33 AM (42 mins ago)

A disturbance moving our way from western Kansas may trigger a few isolated showers both today and tonight in northeast Kansas, but the chances are slight because right now the moisture is not getting into the lower levels of the atmosphere. 

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, with a high at 54.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 35.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 55.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cooler with a high at 49.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 20 percent chance of rain after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of rain before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.