Cloudy Today, Storms Possible Tomorrow

Clouds today will most likely not bring rain to the capital city. There may be some rain in the counties along the Nebraska border.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy and warmer, with a high at 78.



Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 65.



Tomorrow: Breezy and warmer, with a high at 82.

Wednesday night: A strong cold front will bring a chance of storms, with large hail and strong winds the main threat and a low at 52.



Thursday: A few showers possible early, and cooler, with a high at 65.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 80.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 63.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 83.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 49.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high at 67.