Cloudy Today, Storms Possible Tomorrow

by on April 18, 2017 at 6:10 AM (3 hours ago)

Clouds today will most likely not bring rain to the capital city.  There may be some rain in the counties along the Nebraska border.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy and warmer, with a high at 78.
 
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 65.
 
Tomorrow: Breezy and warmer, with a high at 82.

Wednesday night: A strong cold front will bring a chance of storms, with large hail and strong winds the main threat and a low at 52.   
 
Thursday: A few showers possible early, and cooler, with a high at 65.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 80.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 63.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 83.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 49.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high at 67.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.