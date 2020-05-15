Co-op Fined by EPA

Federal regulators have reached a settlement with an agricultural storage and supply business to resolve alleged violations of clean air regulations.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says that it inspected Midland Marketing Co-op Incorporated in response to accidental releases of anhydrous ammonia that injured workers.
Midland owns a facility in Palco.
The EPA determined the company failed to design its processes in compliance with good engineering practices, and failed to meet other requirements for adequate safety measures.
The EPA said the company took the necessary steps to bring its facilities into compliance in response to the EPA’s inspection findings.
As part of its settlement, Midland Marketing agreed to pay a civil penalty of nearly $20,000, and purchase emergency equipment for three local fire departments at an estimated cost of about $25,000.
Anhydrous ammonia is corrosive to the skin, eyes and lungs, and exposure may result in injury or death.