Co-owner of Schlitterbahn arrested in Texas in connection with child’s death

by on March 27, 2018 at 10:55 AM (6 hours ago)

A water park company’s co-owner is expected to appear in court after his arrest in Texas in connection with a Kansas criminal case arising from a 10-year-old boy’s water slide death.

Jeffrey Henry is being held without bond at the jail in Cameron County, Texas.  A jail booking clerk says he’ll remain there until a court appearance Tuesday.

Henry’s arrest Monday follows a Kansas grand jury’s indictment last week of the Schlitterbahn park in Kansas City, Kansas, and its former operations director, Tyler Austin Miles, on 20 felony charges.  They included a single count of involuntary manslaughter over the death of Caleb Schwab in 2016.  The boy died on what was promoted as the world’s largest water slide.

Henry is co-owner of Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts.

Photo courtesy of Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

