Co-owner of Schlitterbahn’s extradited to Kansas

Authorities in Texas say the co-owner of a water park who has been charged in the decapitation death of a 10-year-old boy has been extradited to Kansas.

Cameron County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Gus Reyna Jr. says 62-year-old Jeffrey Henry was taken from a South Texas jail to Kansas on Tuesday to face charges including second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab.

Henry is an owner of Texas-based Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts. Attempts to reach a Texas attorney for him were not successful.

U.S. marshals on Monday arrested a co-defendant, 72-year-old John Timothy Schooley, at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as he got off a flight from China. He also faces charges including second-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Dallas County jail.

Caleb died on the 17-story Verruckt waterslide when the raft he was in went airborne and hit an overhead loop.