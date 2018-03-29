WIBW News Now!

Co-owner of Schlitterbahn’s will not oppose extradition to Kansas

by on March 29, 2018 at 12:45 PM (53 mins ago)

The co-owner of a Kansas City, Kansas, water park will not oppose his extradition to Kansas, where a 10-year-old boy died on a water slide in 2016.

For now, Schlitterbahn’s co-owner Jeffrey Wayne Henry will remain in Cameron County Jail in Brownsville, Texas, without bond.  However, Magistrate Judge Luis Sorrola said he’d entertain a request to grant Henry bond if Kansas officials don’t pick him up by Tuesday.

Henry is charged with murder, aggravated battery and child endangerment in an indictment in Kansas.  He and water slide designer John Schooley are charged in an indictment in the decapitation death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab at Schlitterbahn’s, the KCK water park.

