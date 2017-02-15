Coach Has Top Rodeo Team Ready For Home Arena Action

K-State Rodeo Coach Casy Winn says the team is excited to get back to Weber Arena in Manhattan for the annual K-State Rodeo, February 17-19.

“The fall season for the K-State Rodeo Team was led by the women,” Winn informed.

Freshman Cheyenne Larson was the top point earner, placing at several rodeos. She currently ranks eighth in barrel racing, and ninth in breakaway roping after four rodeos in the Central Plains Region.

Additional K-State women in the standings are Team Captain Casey Adams, 16th in breakaway roping; Kassidi Hofman, 19th in breakaway roping; and Cassidy Hamman, 19th in barrel racing. Other women’s team members looking to make their mark in the region are Cara Jolly, who competes in breakaway roping and barrel racing; Katelyn Eike, barrel racing; Kinzie Alexander, breakaway roping and team roping; Milan Hunter, goat tying; Reiny Ostrander, goat tying; and Kalee Krier, barrel racing. On the men’s side, there are five students planning to rodeo this spring.

They are Men’s Team Captain Marty Shanks in team roping; Dixon Winn, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and bull riding; Blake Toliver, team roping; Asher Huck, team roping; and Will Buchanan, steer wrestling.

“We’re looking forward to competing in our home arena in front of a great crowd of K-State Rodeo fans,” Winn reiterated. In addition to K-State, five Central Plains Region colleges will host rodeos this spring.

They include Fort Scott Community College, March 3-6; Garden City Community College, March 31-April 2; Southwestern Oklahoma State University, April 6-8; Fort Hays State University, April 21-23; and Panhandle State University, April 27-29. K-State rodeo athletes will be competing for the right to represent the region at the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR), June 11-17. The top three students in each event and the top two men’s and women’s teams from each of the 11 National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association regions qualify for CNFR.

The 61st annual K-State Rodeo is expected to bring 10,000 to 15,000 fans into Weber Arena. About 450 contestants from 18 colleges and universities in the Central Plains Region will travel to Manhattan to compete. “Those three days are a great time to watch some tough college rodeo competition and see a lot of good friends, whether you’re a K-State alumnus, supporter of the program or just a fan of the sport,” Winn said. While this is the 61st annual rodeo, 2017 marks the 70th anniversary of the K-State Rodeo Club on campus. Observances and events during rodeo weekend will commemorate this historic landmark for the club,” Winn added.

“With 2017 underway, the K-State Rodeo Club and Team have been actively going throughout the community to find sponsorships to help put on the 61st annual collegiate rodeo,” noted Adams, the women’s team captain also serving as club president.

“We are very fortunate to have great support from many old and new sponsors and donors,” Adams credited. “Team members have been practicing every night in Weber Arena in preparation for the tough competition coming our way,” Adams noted.

“New team members are Will Buchanan in steer wrestling, and Dixon Winn in both rough stock and timed events,” Adams said. “These student athletes will be huge assets to the team by increasing our men’s team numbers and overall team points. “Demand has been strong for horse housing at the K-State rodeo facility. Another row of stalls has been purchased by the club and installed on-site. These stalls are full for the spring semester,” Adams said. The club sponsored the second annual Wildcat Ranch Rodeo in January. Friday winner was the Lonesome Pine Ranch with Travis Duncan, Bud Higgs, Troy Higgs and Paul Osgood.

Saturday ranch rodeo champion was the Rezac Land and Livestock team of Corey Lundberg, Tyrel McClintock, Russell Rezac and Dixon Winn, the rodeo team member and KSU Rodeo Coach Winn’s son. Randi Buchanan was champion of our K-State Iron Woman competition and received a custom Burns saddle this year. As if not busy enough, the club sponsored a bull riding clinic this past weekend with professional bull rider and K-State alumnus Dave Samsel.

It was simultaneous with the Miss K-State Rodeo pageant, hosted by our reigning Miss Rodeo K-State Brooke Wallace. “I am really looking forward to the spring season for our rodeo team, as we have new talent on board and have worked very hard over the winter break to fine-tune skills of existing team members. Come out and watch our team compete February 17-19. We plan to capitalize on our valuable home-court,” Adams assured.

“An event scheduled for February 17, from 4:30 p.m. to 7, will celebrate 70 years of the K-State Rodeo Club. Alumni and friends are encouraged to attend and be part of this interactive social at the Stanley Stout Center, 2200 Denison Avenue,” Winn welcomed.