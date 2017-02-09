Coalition For Medicare Choices Advocates For Medicare Advantage Program

The funding for a program that allows Medicare recipients to choose their coverage is going through a public comment period, and an advocacy group called the Coalition for Medicare Choices is making sure seniors voices are heard across the country.

“The Coalition for Medicare Choices is about two million seniors from states around the nation who are committed to Medicare Advantage,” said spokeswoman Kristine Grow. “They have had these plans. They like these plans. They think that they’re cheaper, that they’re better, that they provide more options than traditional Medicare.”

The danger is that less money could go into the program going forward.

“Every year, the administration takes a look at the quality and the value of Medicare Advantage plans and then makes some budget decisions about how much money they are going to invest in the program. What we have seen year over year is that Medicare Advantage increases in value to the point now where it costs taxpayers about the same to support Medicare Advantage as it does traditional Medicare.”

Even though the assessment takes place each year, now is the time to talk about it.

“There’s actually a very short window in the budgetary cycle when this is most important,” said Grow. “We’re actually in the middle of it right now. Last week, the Federal government announced the preliminary rates its willing to pay into the program. We’re continuing to analyze what that announcement had to say. There is a comment period for about 30 days when people are invited to weigh in with the administration and say what they think about it.”

Sixty days after the closure of that comment period, in April, is when the final rate for the next year will be set. To find out how you can advocate, go online to medicarechoices.org.